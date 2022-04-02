The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

ACT families billed for faulty meter despite provider's awareness of issue

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
April 2 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandra Lavender received a $450 quarterly bill after having a meter installed which failed to take into account the household's contribution to the grid. Picture: Karleen Minney

A $450 increase to a Monash family's electricity bill alerted them to a problem their energy provider knew about for some time, despite failing to raise the alarm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Journalist

I am the science and environment reporter. My interest is in how the changing climate will affect our future socially and politically. Contact me with news tips or ideas: alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.