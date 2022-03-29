The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Sam Kerr locked in for Matildas squad set for Canberra game

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated March 29 2022 - 2:27am, first published 12:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Kerr is coming to Canberra with the Matildas next month. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Canberrans will get the chance to watch one of the best players in the world next month with Sam Kerr locked in for the Matildas upcoming game in the ACT.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.