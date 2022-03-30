The Canberra Times
COVID-19: ACT records 1139 new daily cases, age group data released

By Hannah Neale
Updated March 30 2022 - 8:40am, first published 1:58am
The ACT reported 1139 new infections to 8pm on Tuesday with 328 of those people aged between 25 to 39. This takes the territory's pandemic case tally to 76,537. A total of 1063 new cases were reported the day before.

Capital Pathology staff in Deakin. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong
