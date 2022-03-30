The Canberra Times
Chief Police Officer Neil Gaughan says anti-vaccination mandate protests in Canberra will continue

PB
By Peter Brewer
March 30 2022 - 6:30pm
The ACT's Chief Police Officer has advised Canberrans who are confronted and accosted by protesters in public places around the city to "walk away" and not to engage, acknowledging that public patience in the long-running protest activities around the national capital has been sorely tested.

Police form up in front of the protesters earlier this month. Picture: Karleen Minney
