The ACT's Chief Police Officer has advised Canberrans who are confronted and accosted by protesters in public places around the city to "walk away" and not to engage, acknowledging that public patience in the long-running protest activities around the national capital has been sorely tested.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
