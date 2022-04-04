What to drink this week: wines that tell you when they're right to serve

In 2014 the Clare Valley-based Taylors company commissioned a survey that concluded Australians were drinking their red wines too warm and white and sparkling wines too cold. In response Taylors sought to take the guesswork out of knowing a wine's temperature and when it was right to serve. The answer was to put back-label thermo-chromatic ink sensors that go green when a white or sparkling wine is right to pour and turn fuchsia on red wines. Today's two Estate Label wines have the sensors and this Clare-Adelaide Hills blend is straw-hued and has tropical fruit salad scents and crisp gooseberry front-palate flavour. The middle palate shows nashi pear, spice, basil and slate characters and a finish of flinty acid. Drink now with antipasto.