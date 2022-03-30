The Canberra Times
Federal Politics

Operation Wilmot: AFP announces first taskforce for politicians amid election safety fears

Finn McHugh
By Finn McHugh
March 30 2022 - 6:00pm
Bodyguards will flank a host of politicians on the campaign trail, as safety fears prompt Australia's first police taskforce designed to protect candidates.

The AFP has created its first taksforce dedicated to MP safety, amid security fears at the election. Picture: Karleen Minney
