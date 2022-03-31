When Jane Campion won the best director Oscar for The Power of the Dog, her alma mater immediately spread the news. Campion is a former student of the proud-as-punch Australian Film Television and Radio School. I tried to call and give her the bad news about her old school's funding squeeze the morning after the budget but, hell, busy lady. Her people never got back to my people.
Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.
Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.