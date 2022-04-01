The Canberra Times
Technology detection dogs are the newest capability at the AFP Majura K9 unit

By Peter Brewer
April 1 2022 - 5:30pm
An federal police handler with black labrador Heidi, a technology detection dog which sits among the "top 1 per centers" of the multi-disciplined Majura-based K9 unit. Picture: AFP

If the dogs on the federal police canine technology detection team were sports stars, they would be the elite, four-legged equivalents of a David Pocock, Roger Federer or Lance Franklin.

