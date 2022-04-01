The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Hospitalisations stable as COVID cases rise, epidemiological update finds

Hannah Neale
Miriam Webber
By Hannah Neale, and Miriam Webber
Updated April 11 2022 - 1:31am, first published April 1 2022 - 5:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The government has released for the first time a geographical breakdown of COVID infections showing Belconnen has had the most cases since mid-December.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.