The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Federal Election

Morrison government brandishes leaked Labor memo, accuses ALP of avoiding scrutiny

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
April 6 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese. Picture: James Croucher

The Morrison government is accusing Federal Labor of avoiding scrutiny and even censorship after receiving a purported leaked internal memo from Labor's election campaign headquarters detailing how usual ALP media operations have been wound back and refocused on the Labor leadership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.