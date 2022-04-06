The Canberra Times
ACT to tighten rules for real estate agent licence holders

April 6 2022 - 7:30pm
Consumer Affairs Minister Shane Rattenbury. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Newly licensed real estate agents will not be able to immediately run their own agency until they gain more experience and undergo more training, under an ACT government plan to improve the industry.

