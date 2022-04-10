The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Labor pledges new support centres for hearing-impaired children in Tasmania, western Sydney

Finn McHugh
By Finn McHugh
April 10 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Extra support for children suffering from hearing loss has been offered in Labor's first new policy announcement of the federal election campaign.

Labor is promising extra support for hearing-impaired children. Picture: Shutterstock
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.