Two brothers allegedly left a man bleeding on the side of the road because he tried to enter their house while COVID positive, the ACT Magistrates Court heard on Monday.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
