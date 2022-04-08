The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Dealer Adam Pearce made $40K a week selling heroin, sentenced in ACT Supreme Court

LT
By Lanie Tindale
April 8 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A "mid-level dealer" who made between $80,000 and $90,000 a fortnight selling heroin has been warned the next few months of his life will be "peak stress", while being sentenced at the ACT Supreme Court on Friday.

A "mid-level" heroin dealer made between $80,000 to $90,000 a fortnight selling drugs (not pictured).
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.