The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Julie-Anne Kathleen Collett who hurt dog storms off during ACT Magistrates Court sentencing hearing

TV
By Toby Vue
April 6 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julie-Anne Kathleen Collett, 26, pleaded guilty to violence against a dog and other charges. Picture: Facebook

A woman who inflicted pain on a dog stormed off in court after a magistrate told her she may need soul searching because of her "very troubling" inability to "regulate her conduct".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.