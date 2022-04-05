The Canberra Times
ACT Supreme Court sentencing date reset for child rapist John Paul Garay after he failed to appear on previous occasion

By Toby Vue
Updated April 5 2022 - 5:59am, first published 12:12am
John Paul Garay is due to be sentenced in June. Picture: Blake Foden

A child rapist who tried to stave off his punishment and failed to appear for his sentencing last week has had his case adjourned to June as a mental health report is being ordered.

