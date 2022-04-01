The Canberra Times
John Paul Garay located by police after failure to attend ACT Supreme Court sentencing

By Blake Foden
Updated April 1 2022 - 2:53am, first published 2:50am
John Paul Garay, who was found guilty last year of eight historical child sex offences. Picture: Blake Foden

Police have tracked down a wanted child rapist after he failed to appear for his sentencing, at which a judge had indicated he would be locked up.

