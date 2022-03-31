The Canberra Times
Warrant issued for arrest of child rapist John Paul Garay after failure to front sentencing

By Blake Foden
Updated March 31 2022 - 6:58am, first published 5:50am
John Paul Garay outside court on a previous occasion, when he did attend. Picture: Blake Foden

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a child rapist after he failed to turn up for the sentencing he repeatedly tried to stave off.

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

