Dwayne John James Goward tries to bite Greenway Lakeside Leisure Centre worker after car theft attempt

By Lanie Tindale
March 30 2022 - 6:30pm
A man tried to steal a car in broad daylight by pushing it backwards out a carpark, smashed it into a tree and then tried to bite a leisure centre worker.

The Lakeside Leisure Centre in Greenway, where a man tried to steal a car by pushing it with his hands. Picture: Google Maps
Lanie Tindale

