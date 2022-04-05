The Canberra Times
Bradley Caine Dawson sentenced to jail by ACT Supreme Court for series of burglary offences

By Toby Vue
April 5 2022 - 1:30am
An offender who took part in an overnight burglary spree that involved four premises in one street and the threat of a curved knife blamed his impulse to obtain more drugs in anticipation of his parole being cancelled.

Bradley Caine Dawson was recently sentencd by the ACT Supreme Court to nearly four years jail for a series of burglary offences in one night. Picture: Karleen Minney
Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

