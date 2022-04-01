The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

ACT jury finds Shaun Mark Gale not guilty of gunpoint robbery on Anzac Day

TV
By Toby Vue
April 1 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shaun Mark Gale has been acquitted of aggravated robbery on Anzac Day, 2021, after facing an ACT Supreme Court trial this week. Picture: Toby Vue

An evening interaction between two men about the sale of a $1100 mobile phone on Anzac Day was a "peaceful scenario" that did not fit with a gunpoint robbery because investigators did not find a gun, a defence lawyer argued before his client was acquitted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.