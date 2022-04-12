The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

How one day three years ago changed everything for Matilda Mason

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated April 12 2022 - 6:37am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matilda Mason wants to be part of the inaugural Paramatildas side heading to Spain next month. Picture: FA

Matilda Rose had no idea how one fateful day three years ago would change her life forever.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.