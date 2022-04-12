The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber • Breaking

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart unleashes Xavier Savage on North Queensland Cowboys

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated April 12 2022 - 6:01am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Savage has been named as Raiders 14th man. Picture: Getty Images

It's time for the X-man. Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart will unleash young gun Xavier Savage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.