The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

'Time to return the favour': Canberra Raiders forward Corey Harawira-Naera eyes North Queensland ambush

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
April 11 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corey Harawira-Naera wants to make amends. Picture: Karleen Minney

Corey Harawira-Naera says the scars of a North Queensland ambush still sting, so now "it's our turn to return the favour" as the wounded Canberra Raiders look to reignite their season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.