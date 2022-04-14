The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

North Canberra man in ACT Magistrates Court accused of impersonating Child and Youth Protection Services worker

TV
By Toby Vue
Updated April 15 2022 - 12:56am, first published April 14 2022 - 12:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An alleged bikie gang associate is accused of using a sexual health service to notify a child-safety worker she was exposed to Syphilis, before he impersonated her to accuse two colleagues of wrongdoing after authorities intervened in his children's welfare.

A man, of north Canberra, is accused of impersonating a child-safety worker after his children were removed from his care.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.