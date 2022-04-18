A drink in this column that's good for you? These Sorted cans are a thirst-quenching fizzy drink but with all the benefits of a prebiotic, a kefir water if you will. Packed with seven grams of fibre via acacia gum, the point is to support gut biomes and good digestion. Regardless of all that, the drinks are tasty and refreshing. The mint and watermelon one is particularly delightful on a hot afternoon. Other flavours include blood orange and blackcurrant. They are low-carb, low calorie, gluten free and vegan. The Good Seed range also includes kimchi, popsicles, and probiotic shots. Worth checking out as something different when a thirst needs to be sorted out.