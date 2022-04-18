The Canberra Times
Electorate roll closes as first-time voters gear up to go to the polls

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
April 18 2022 - 7:30pm
As the electoral roll closes, first-time voters such as ANU student Ellie Zillfleisch are excited to get to have their say. Picture: Karleen Minney

More than 63,000 voters have been added to the electoral roll, 35,000 of whom will be voting for the first time ahead of the federal election in May.

