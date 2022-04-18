The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022

Industry groups welcome higher home buyer scheme price caps

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated April 18 2022 - 6:51am, first published 6:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Liberal senator Zed Seselja in Holt on Monday, where he announced new caps for government home buyer schemes. Picture: Karleen Minney

Industry groups have welcomed a move by the federal government to increase the limits on a scheme that guarantees home loan deposits for people who have smaller savings deposits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.