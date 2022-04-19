The ACT's workplace safety watchdog has issued improvement and prohibition notices to the Dhulwa Mental Health unit as nurses at the facility have reported more than 100 physical assaults in the space of six months.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.