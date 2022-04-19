The Canberra Times
WorkSafe notices issued to Dhulwa Mental Health unit

Lucy Bladen
April 19 2022 - 6:00pm
WorkSafe has issued notices to Canberra Health Services for issues at Dhulwa Mental Health Unit. Picture: Jake Sims

The ACT's workplace safety watchdog has issued improvement and prohibition notices to the Dhulwa Mental Health unit as nurses at the facility have reported more than 100 physical assaults in the space of six months.

