The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Months of backlog for business hampered by COVID household contact rules

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated April 20 2022 - 2:36am, first published 1:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mr Singh said product is piling up at his Mitchell warehouse, as the company struggles to catch up on backlog. Picture: Karleen Minney

The phones are ringing non-stop at the headquarters of Solar4Life, with more than 200 customers asking why their solar installations haven't happened months after they were expected.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.