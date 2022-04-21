The Canberra Times
Fast-fashion survey singles out Canberrans' spending habits

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
April 21 2022 - 7:30pm
Alice Sutton's label Edition has a sustainability focus eliminating the problem with fast fashion. Picture: Keegan Carroll.

A recent survey of more than 1000 people found a third of ACT respondents purchased a new clothing item each week, with 33 per cent also throwing out clothes on a weekly basis.

Local News

