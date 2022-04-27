The Canberra Times

Which level of government controls motoring activities?

SH
By Sam Hollier
April 27 2022 - 12:00am
Roads can be funded by different levels of government, but that doesn't tell you who is in charge.

After the rather confusing (and confused, it turned out) convoy to Canberra and a barrage of intelligence-insulting UAP ads early in 2022 (which also blamed the federal government for state/territory health regulations, so I'm not convinced it was a coincidence of timing) it occurred to me that there are still plenty of people (hopefully a minority, but that's still proven to be thousands) who have no idea which level of government is typically responsible for what.

