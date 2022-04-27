Which level of government controls motoring activities?

After the rather confusing (and confused, it turned out) convoy to Canberra and a barrage of intelligence-insulting UAP ads early in 2022 (which also blamed the federal government for state/territory health regulations, so I'm not convinced it was a coincidence of timing) it occurred to me that there are still plenty of people (hopefully a minority, but that's still proven to be thousands) who have no idea which level of government is typically responsible for what.
