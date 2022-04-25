Love finding a no-alcohol wine that tastes like the real thing. A few roses I've tried taste more like cordial than wine, sweet and cloying, leaving you wonder why you're not actually drinking the real thing. That's a whole different discussion but for the moment no-alcohol wines are my thing. Giesen runs their sell-out range through something called a spinning cone to remove the alcohol, how that works I don't know, but what results is a crisp and refreshingly dry texture. There are aromas of white peach, apple and strawberries and it's as pale as can be. And delicious. Check out the sauvignon blanc and pinot gris and keep an eye out for a merlot sometime in the near future.