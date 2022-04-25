The Canberra Times
Two-up returns for 2022 Anzac Day

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated April 25 2022 - 10:07am, first published 10:00am
A small crowd had gathered on the shores of Lake Burley Griffin by Sunday afternoon, notes in hand, for an inaugural day of two-up at The Jetty's first Anzac Day.

