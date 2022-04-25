The Canberra Times
Home/News/Defence
Analysis

Federal election 2022: The Coalition, Peter Dutton overstepped the line on Anzac Day to score a political point

Doug Dingwall
By Doug Dingwall
Updated April 25 2022 - 8:17am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was inevitable Anzac Day would serve at least some political purposes this year for the Coalition and Labor, falling in the middle of the election campaign.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton repeated comments comparing positions of China and Russia to the pre-World War II 1930s. Picture Peter Lorimer
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doug Dingwall

Doug Dingwall

Public Service Editor

Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au

More from Defence
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.