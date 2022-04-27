The Canberra Times
Scott Morrison says Matt Canavan's net zero anger is 'no news' but Michelle Landry tells colleague to 'pull his head in'

Updated April 27 2022 - 7:31am, first published 12:30am
Scott Morrison has dismissed anger among Nationals over emissions reduction as he moves to head off more climate wars within the Coalition.

Scott Morrison is attempting to head off further climate wars in the Coalition. Picture: AAP
