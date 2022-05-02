Government advertising spending reeks of bad faith

As usual, an impending election brought a plethora of government-funded advertising aimed at making the incumbent government more appealing to the electorate. Among the more egregious was Australia's Making Positive Energy campaign, launched last September by Angus Taylor, Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction: a slick collage of breathless messages and glossy images implying that the government is presiding over a coherent program of emissions reduction. The clear intent was to neutralise the government's weak response to climate change as an election issue.