Anglicare calls for JobSeeker boost as rental costs lock most vulnerable out of the market

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
April 27 2022 - 7:30pm
Anglicare Australia Executive Director Kasy Chambers. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Australians earning minimum wage or relying on payments such as JobSeeker "don't stand a chance" in the rental market, according to an Anglicare Australia survey of 45,992 listings.

