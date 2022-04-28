The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Hurricanes prop Tyrel Lomax set for Canberra Super Rugby homecoming to face ACT Brumbies

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated April 28 2022 - 5:26am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hurricanes prop Tyrel Lomax returns to his hometown this week to face the Brumbies. Picture: Getty Images

Wellington Hurricanes coach Jason Holland has seen the tapes of a former Canberra Raiders hardman striking fear into the souls of defenders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.