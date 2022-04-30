Anyone who has walked the suspension bridge at Cataract Gorge, which spans the South Esk River outside Launceston, would rightfully wonder why in heaven's name someone would use it as a diving platform.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.