The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

National Museum of Australia ranked Canberra's best tourist experience by Lonely Planet

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
April 29 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What is Canberra's ultimate tourist experience?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.