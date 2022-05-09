Aprons at the ready! Annabel Karmel's latest book Fun, Fast and Easy is packed with simple recipes designed to help your kitchen helpers feel like cooking heroes. There are boundless benefits to getting even the youngest of children cooking with you. From simple tasks like mixing, mashing and rolling, to weighing, counting and grating, inviting kids to explore in the kitchen engages all of their senses and encourages learning. And you'll all have heaps of fun doing it.