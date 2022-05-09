Aprons at the ready! Annabel Karmel's latest book Fun, Fast and Easy is packed with simple recipes designed to help your kitchen helpers feel like cooking heroes. There are boundless benefits to getting even the youngest of children cooking with you. From simple tasks like mixing, mashing and rolling, to weighing, counting and grating, inviting kids to explore in the kitchen engages all of their senses and encourages learning. And you'll all have heaps of fun doing it.
Have a hoot making this wise little owl. A warm bowl of porridge is the perfect way to start the day and it will keep you feeling full all morning. This simple recipe comes with a twit twoo just for you.
Ingredients
45g porridge oats
275ml milk of choice
1 small banana, mashed
1/2 tsp vanilla extract
2 tsp unsweetened desiccated coconut (optional)
To decorate:
4 strawberries, sliced
1/2 banana, sliced
2 blueberries
1/2 mango, sliced
Method
1. Measure the oats and milk into a saucepan. Place over a medium heat and bring to the boil, stirring all the time.
2. Add the banana, vanilla extract and coconut, if using, and continue to stir until the porridge has thickened and the oats are soft. This should take about five minutes.
3. Spoon into a bowl and use the fruit to decorate the top.
Why not try this?
To make the owl use strawberries for wings, banana slices for the eyes and body, blueberries for the eyeballs and mango for the nose, eyebrows and feet.
Serves 1.
My homemade burgers are bound to be a hit with the whole family. My surprise ingredient? A little grated apple to add a spot of natural sweetness. Don't forget to make enough for mummy and daddy bear!
Ingredients
1 tsp sunflower oil
10-12 small brioche buns
10-12 soft lettuce leaves
For the burger mix:
1 onion, peeled and roughly chopped
1 apple, peeled, cored and grated
1 small clove garlic, peeled and crushed
500g minced beef
100g fine breadcrumbs
75g parmesan, finely grated
1 tbsp chopped fresh thyme
1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
Method
1. Measure the onion, apple and garlic into a food processor and blend until finely chopped, or finely dice by hand. Tip into a bowl with the remaining burger ingredients, lightly season and mix together well. Shape into 10-12 burgers.
2. Place the oil in a large frying pan over a medium-high heat. Add the burgers and fry for three to four minutes on each side, until brown and cooked through. Alternatively, cook the burgers under a preheated grill for about five minutes on each side.
3. Meanwhile, slice the buns in half and place a lettuce leaf on each base. Top with a burger and finish with the top half of the bun.
Why not try this?
Turn your burgers into teddy bears! Stamp out a small oval shape from a slice of Cheddar. Stick a small piece of black olive onto the cheese to make a nose and two strips for the mouth. Place two slices of olive on the bun for the eyes. Slice a frankfurter to make ears and stamp out a small oval of Cheddar to place in the middle of each ear. Attach them using cocktail sticks on either side of the face.
Makes 10-12 burgers.
You'll have a "roaring" time making this fun dip with colourful veggies! Hummus is packed with protein and this jungle showstopper makes the perfect snack or "mane" event at the party table. Let's see how many colourful veggies you can find to make Leo shine.
Ingredients
1 x 400g tin chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed
3 tbsp olive oil
150g sour cream
juice of 1/2 lemon
4 large carrots, peeled and cut into sticks
1/2 yellow pepper, deseeded and sliced
1/2 red pepper, deseeded and sliced
Method
1. Place the chickpeas, garlic and olive oil in a food processor and whizz until blended, or blitz with a hand blender. Add the sour cream and lemon juice and blend again until smooth.
2. Spoon into a small serving bowl and place the bowl on a large plate.
3. Arrange the carrots and peppers around the bowl to serve.
Why not try this?
Let's make a lion's face! Cut or stamp out bread for the ears, eyes and cheeks. Pop the bread eyes on top of the dip and add slices of grapes for the eyeballs. Add the cheeks and make a nose with half a grape. The tongue could be a small slice of red pepper. To finish, arrange chives either side for the whiskers.
Serves 4.
No teddy bear picnic is complete without these fun treats. Batch cook them and your friends and family will be sure of a big surprise! Not only do they taste bear-licious, they also include secret ingredients - carrot and apple - to help towards your five-a-day.
Ingredients
150g self-raising flour
1/2 tsp baking powder
50g caster sugar
1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp ground ginger
125ml sunflower oil
75ml maple syrup
2 medium eggs, lightly beaten
1/2 tsp vanilla extract
1 apple, peeled, cored and grated
75g carrots, peeled and grated
50g raisins
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 180C and line a 12-hole muffin tin with paper cases.
2. Measure the flour, baking powder, sugar, cinnamon and ginger into a large mixing bowl.
3. Combine the oil, maple syrup, eggs and vanilla in a separate large bowl and beat lightly with a whisk until blended.
4. Add the grated apple, carrots and raisins to the liquid mixture, then fold in the dry ingredients until just combined. Be careful not to over mix.
5. Fill the muffin cases until two-thirds full and bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes.
6. Remove from the oven and leave to cool in the tin for five minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
Why not try this?
Make your muffins into mini bears - slice an apricot in half for ears, place a whole apricot with a raisin on top for a nose, then finish with some edible eyes.
Makes 12 muffins.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
