The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Super Rugby: Allan Alaalatoa and Nick Frost return for the Brumbies ahead of their 'biggest challenge to date' against Chiefs

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated May 4 2022 - 7:27am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Skipper Allan Alaalatoa and lock Nick Frost are back for the Brumbies' round 12 battle. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Two big names have returned to the ACT Brumbies team sheet for their "biggest challenge to date".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.