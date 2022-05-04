The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

$3.5m anti-vax mandate AFP protest bill would have 'funded 60 new officers'

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated May 4 2022 - 8:38pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A major police operation was conducted in February to evict anti-vaccination, sovereign rights protesters who had shifted to Exhibition Park, but had to be moved on to accommodate the incoming Royal Canberra Show. Picture: Karleen Minney

Three recruit classes providing the ACT with 60 trained new officers could have been conducted with the $3.5 million wasted in responding to ongoing actions in the territory by anti-vaccine, sovereign rights and so-called "freedom" protesters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.