Several Canberra schools will return to remote learning today, as COVID leads to staff shortages in the ACT.
Various classes from Margaret Hendry School, Charles Weston School and Cranleigh will be required to stay home until next week, as remote learning resumes.
Year 5 and 6 classes from Charles Weston and years 3-6 from Margaret Hendry will learn from home until at least next Wednesday.
Students from the Mulungang and Ganyi groups at Cranleigh specialist school will also be remote learning until Monday.
ACT Education Minister Yvette Berry said schools had all the systems in place for a smooth temporary transition back to remote learning.
Ms Berry told ABC radio the Education Directorate had anticipated staff shortages and planned accordingly.
"We knew that the shortages would come, and that could increase as we enter the flu season and as well," she said.
"But we shouldn't be too concerned about that."
For families who are unable to make last minute arrangements, students can attend the affected school and will be supervised.
Ms Berry acknowledged it was a frustrating situation and many families would be inconvenienced this week.
"We just don't have enough teachers available," she said.
"It could be teachers that are unavailable and have not been available for work for a number of reasons outside of COVID and then to exacerbate that you'll have a number of teachers who will test positively to COVID," she said.
"So the number of teaching staff and school staff that are off means that it's just not possible to conduct face to face education at school effectively or safely.
"So the best alternative is for those children, particularly in those sort of older age groups, to do that education at home remotely until teachers are ready to return to school."
