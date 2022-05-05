Early voting centres will open in Canberra from Monday for two-weeks leading up to election day on May 21.
The centres at Lakeview House, Cosmopolitan Building, Old Parliament House, Riverside Plaza, 11 Moore St, Belconnen Community Centre and Quokka Pavilion, are among 500 locations opening across Australia from next week.
Leaders are expected to sharpen their message as voting gets underway, however, Australians who can vote on election day have been encouraged to do so.
Tom Rogers, from the Australian Electoral Commission, said visiting voting centres on May 21 will have more safety measures in place than a visit to the shops.
"Australian elections are in-person events - once every three years the country comes together in a transparent and secure environment to have their say," he said.
"If you can vote on election day then that's what you should do."
The electoral commissioner acknowledged circumstances might prevent some people from voting on the day, with people eager to avoid queues during COVID.
Mr Rogers said Australians had been living with the virus for more than two years, with social-distancing now normalised.
"For most people you're visiting the shops regularly, attending events or taking public transport - voting centres will have more protections in place than most areas of society," he said.
Voters do not need to be vaccinated to attend a voting centre and campaign activities can occur, in line with local health directions and electoral laws.
Hygiene officers will be regularly sanitising surfaces and pencils at all early voting centres, with a number offering extended hours.
Equipment will be spaced out, markers and other signage will provide guidance and queue control staff will offer support.
Staff will be wearing masks and other personal protective equipment as required.
For people who cannot attend an in-person voting centre, postal voting is available.
Residents can apply to postal vote via the Australian Electoral Commission website.
Meanwhile, Anthony Albanese has been accused of another stumble on Thursday morning, this time regarding the National Disability Insurance Scheme during a press conference in Sydney, while the Prime Minister was pushing his small business announcement in Parramatta.
