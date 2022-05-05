The Canberra Times
Home/News/Defence

Scott Morrison promises to be 'calm and composed' as Solomons leader Sogavare hits out over China deal

Finn McHugh
Sarah Basford Canales
By Finn McHugh, and Sarah Basford Canales
Updated May 5 2022 - 1:35am, first published 12:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Scott Morrison insists Australia remains Solomon Islands' chief defence partner, despite admitting he has not spoken to counterpart Manasseh Sogavare since a he struck a controversial deal with Beijing.

Scott Morrison is playing down criticism from his Solomons counterpart. Picture: James Croucher
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Defence
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.