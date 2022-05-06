"I think having a hung parliament is probably better for democracy when you've got to try and push things through, especially bills and legislation," said Senator Jacquie Lambie yesterday. "[When] you've got that balance of power, you try and you try to make it better. That's what you do. You don't worry about ... doing deals. What you do is make those bills and legislation better that doesn't just suit your own state, but suits the whole nation without any conflicts of interest."