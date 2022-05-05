Jarrod Croker understands exactly how tough it's been for the Canberra Raiders fans over the opening eight rounds.
When he's not playing that's what the 291-gamer becomes for his beloved Green Machine.
Advertisement
It's also why the Raiders co-captain was licking his lips when he saw the forecast for his return against the Canterbury Bulldogs at Canberra Stadium on Friday night.
At kick off it should be just eight degrees, dropping to six by the end of the game.
His first game of the 2022 NRL season will also be the beginning of Canberra's long, cold winter, arriving just in time to give the Bulldogs a frosty reception to the capital.
Born and bred in Goulburn, it's the kind of conditions Croker grew up in - kicking the frost off the ground along with his kicking tee.
Bulldogs winger Josh Addo-Carr's a known hater of the cold - something most soft Sydneysiders whinge about when heading to the ACT.
Croker's been riding the lows over the Raiders' five-game losing streak after missing the start of the season due to a back injury and then spending the next six rounds in NSW Cup.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
He hopes he - and the weather - can help turn that around on Friday.
"I can understand exactly how [Raiders coach Ricky Stuart] feels and the fans feel, how the players feel mate," he said.
"When I'm not playing I'm a fan. I'm on the sidelines cheering the boys on. I get all perspectives of that. It's tough.
"We'll have a lot of loyal fans out there on Friday night. I know the ticket sales have been really good so far.
"I'm expecting the fans to get out there and support us. It's been a tough period.
"We know how loyal the fans are. I just hope we see them all there on Friday night with their Kathmandu's on because it's going to be a bit fresh.
"That's the way we like it. Once I saw the weather Friday it just got me even more excited.
"Canberra footy for me is Friday night freezing cold. I'm looking forward to it."
NRL ROUND NINE
Advertisement
Friday: Canberra Raiders v Canterbury Bulldogs at Canberra Stadium, 6pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Jarrod Croker, 4. Matthew Timoko, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Matt Frawley, 7. Brad Schneider, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Adam Elliott, 10. Joseph Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead, 13. Ryan Sutton. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Corey Harawira-Naera, 16. Sebastian Kris, 17. Corey Horsburgh. Reserves: 18. Harry Rushton, 22. Sam Williams.
Bulldogs squad: 1. Matt Dufty, 2. Brent Naden, 3. Aaron Schoupp, 4. Jake Averillo, 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 6. Matt Burton, 7. Kyle Flanagan, 8. Luke Thompson, 9. Jeremy Marshall-King, 10. Paul Vaughan, 11. Corey Waddell, 12. Tevita Pangai Junior, 13. Josh Jackson. Interchange: 14. Bailey Biondi-Odo. 15. Joe Stimson, 16. Max King, 17. Ava Seumanufagai. Reserves: 23. Jayden Okunbor, 25. Chris Patolo.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.