You naturally wonder where Pete Samu might be if not for Christian Leali'ifano.
Without him there is a chance Samu never joins the ACT Brumbies, where he forms a crucial part of one of Super Rugby Pacific's most imposing forward packs.
Now the 30-year-old loose forward is poised to earn his 50th Brumbies cap when they face the Waikato Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday night.
Samu has established himself as one of the Brumbies' most devastating players and a weapon on Wallabies coach Dave Rennie's bench at Test level.
It was the lure of a gold jersey that brought Melbourne-born Samu back to Australia after kicking off his Super Rugby career with the Canterbury Crusaders, where he made 33 appearances.
And it was then-Brumbies playmaker Leali'ifano, who is now pulling the strings for Super Rugby newcomers Moana Pasifika, who played a key role in delivering Samu to Canberra.
"He's one of the legends of this club. I knew how good the club was, how good the program was. I just needed someone to push me over the edge there to make it happen," Samu said.
"He's been a really massive influence in coming to Canberra. I'm not counting caps but I'm pretty surprised it's my 50th cap.
"Being over in New Zealand, I always thought the Brumbies would be the first team I'd come to if I was to ever come back home. I was lucky enough that I got the call from [Brumbies coach Dan McKellar] that there was an opportunity down in Canberra for me.
"Some past players that had been there like Christian, I've known him for a while. I was talking to him when we were making the move. It was pretty special to sign over in Canberra."
Samu's time on both sides of the Tasman is enough to suggest he knows what's in store from New Zealand's Super Rugby sides this week.
Australian clubs are bracing for a bounce back after two Kiwi teams were slain last week. The Brumbies put 42 points on the Hurricanes while the Crusaders, who had rested four All Blacks including flyhalf Richie Mo'unga, went down to the NSW Waratahs in a thriller.
One of the most promising rounds of Super Rugby results felt on this side of the Tasman in years sent fans into pandemonium, but the toughest task is still ahead for Australia's Super Rugby clubs.
The Brumbies travel to New Zealand for the first time this year as they look to sew up a crucial home quarter-final, while the Chiefs are looking to entrench themselves in the top four.
"Like all New Zealand teams, they've got threats across the park. We've got to be on our game," Samu said.
"We've had two tough games against Kiwi sides and this one is no different. We'll just focus on what we need to be better at from last week and hopefully go out to do the job.
"We just don't take any Kiwi side lightly. We show them respect, we always know they're going to turn up every week.
"We're just focused on what we've got to do right on the field, and we've got to win the physical battles against these Kiwi sides and the rest will fall into place from there."
SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC ROUND 12
Saturday: Waikato Chiefs v ACT Brumbies at Waikato Stadium, 5.05pm (AEST). Broadcast live on Stan Sport.
Brumbies team: 1. James Slipper, 2. Folau Fainga'a, 3. Sefo Kautai, 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Jahrome Brown, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Nic White (c), 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Andy Muirhead, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Tom Wright. 15. Tom Banks. Reserves: 16. Billy Pollard, 17. Scott Sio, 18. Allan Alaalatoa, 19. Nick Frost, 20. Tom Hooper, 21. Rory Scott, 22. Ryan Lonergan, 23. Ollie Sapsford.
Chiefs team: 1. Aidan Ross, 2. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 3. Angus Ta'avao, 4. Josh Lord, 5. Tupou Vaa'i, 6. Luke Jacobson, 7. Sam Cane (c), 8. Pita Gus Sowakula, 9. Cortez Ratima, 10. Bryn Gatland, 11. Etene Nanai-Seturo, 12. Quinn Tupaea, 13. Alex Nankivell, 14. Jonah Lowe, 15. Kaleb Trask. Reserves: 16. Bradley Slater, 17. Ollie Norris, 18. Atu Moli, 19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 20. Samipeni Finau, 21. Xavier Roe, 22. Rameka Poihipi, 23. Emoni Narawa.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
